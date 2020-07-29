Tegan and Sara will release Hey, We’re Just Like You (The Remixes) EP, including five reworked songs from their latest album, on Aug. 7 through Sire Records. Paired with that announcement, the indie-pop duo shared a 24-minute YouTube special featuring the debut of their playful “I Know I’m Not the Only One” video.

The clip, directed by Emma Higgins, finds the Quin sisters recreating their own high school picture days, dressed in outfits (Nirvana T-shirt, beanies) that nod to their grunge-era youth. The scene shifts to a non-retro dance party at the end, including cameos from local artists and musicians in their local Vancouver. Watch below.

The special also features interviews with Tegan and Sara, along with home-recorded footage from their teenage years.

The upcoming EP — which features remixes from Matthew Dear, Tracy Young, Shura, Mija, and Tim Mislock — reimagines material from 2019’s similarly titled Hey, I’m Just Like You. That album, a collection of reworked songs from their youth, followed the release of their memoir High School.

Tegan and Sara were able to promote High School last year with a tour featuring acoustic performances and readings from the book. But they were forced to cancel their Hey, I’m Just Like You trek due to the COVID-19 pandemic.