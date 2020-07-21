Sylvan Esso are back with new material.

Not only have they announced their forthcoming studio album, Free Love, they’ve also shared the first single off it — “Ferris Wheel.”

Directed by Supercollider, the video follows Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn having a great time at a carnival, complete with all the lights, games, and of course, a ride on the Ferris wheel.

“This first single, Ferris Wheel, is about discovering your power and awkwardly figuring out how to wield it,” Meath said in a statement. It’s for the summer, it’s for you, we hope you like it.”

Prior to “Ferris Wheel,” Sylvan Esso released a visual for “What If,” the LP opener, last week.

Free Love is the studio follow-up to 2017’s What Now and recently released live record, WITH, which dropped in April.

“It’s a record about being increasingly terrified of the world around you and looking inward to remember all the times when loving other people seemed so easy, so that you can find your way back to that place,” Meath said.

Watch Sylvan Esso’s video for “Ferris Wheel” and see the tracklist for Free Love below.

Free Love tracklist:

“What If”

“Frequency”

“Ring”

“Ferris Wheel”

“Train”

“Free”

“Numb”

“Runaway”

“Rooftop Dancing”

“Make It Easy”

Free Love releases on Sept. 25 via Loma Vista Recordings. Preorder the new record here.