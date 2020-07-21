SWMRS drummer Joey Armstrong has addressed the sexual misconduct allegations made by the Regrettes’ Lydia Night.

“While I don’t agree with some of the things she said about me, it’s important that she be allowed to say them and that she be supported for speaking out,” he wrote Tuesday on the band’s Instagram.

Armstrong, the son of Green Day frontman Bille Joe Armstrong, continued, “I respect her immensely and fully accept that I failed her as a partner. I was selfish and I didn’t treat her the way she deserves to have been treated both during our relationship and in the two years since we broke up. I have apologized to her privately and I hope she can forgive me, if and when she is ready to do so. I own my mistakes and will work hard to regain the trust that I lost.”

A rep for Night didn’t immediately respond to SPIN’s request for comment.

In her detailed Instagram post on Monday, Night accused Armstrong of “emotional abuse and sexual coercion” during their relationship, which allegedly began when she was 16 and he was 22.

“Because of our age difference, Joey would continually ask me to keep our relationship as hidden as possible and I did,” she wrote. “We had multiple conversations where he would say something along the lines of ‘I want to move at your pace’ and ‘I don’t want to have sex until you’re 18,’ but then would act in completely contradicting ways, pressuring me into sexual situations.”

Night added that her goal in writing the account wasn’t to “cancel anyone” but rather to “further the conversation on the intricacies of power abuse, grooming, and manipulation that not only exists in the music industry, but in so many other industries.”

Following a wave of sexual misconduct allegations leveled at the label’s artists and employees, California’s Burger Records announced several prominent changes to the company, including a leadership shift and a name change to BRGR RECS.