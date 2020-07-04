Superchunk Covers the Go-Go’s ‘Can’t Stop the World’

Like 90% of independent music venues across the country, North Carolina’s Cat’s Cradle is at risk of shutting its doors for good in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Thankfully, local artists are banding together to raise money for the club with Cover Charge: NC Artists Go Under Cover to Benefit Cat’s Cradle.

The 25-track benefit compilation sees Superchunk, the Mountain Goats, Iron & Wine and more notable North Carolinians cover their favorite songs in an effort to save the venue, which has been hosting concerts for 50 years. Today, you can hear Superchunk’s contribution to the album — a cover of the Go-Go’s “Can’t Stop The World” — along with songs from Hiss Golden Messenger and Jonathan Wilson, Sarah Shook & The Disarmers, the dB’s, and Steep Canyon Rangers.

“With [Cat’s Cradle’s] concert calendar canceled and the building shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the club is struggling to cover rent and basic overhead costs,” the Cover Charge website explains. “With the prospect of drastically reduced revenue even after shows return, there is a growing need to help it survive until things normalize.”

Cover Charge: NC Artists Go Under Cover to Benefit Cat’s Cradle comes out July 31 exclusively on Bandcamp, with all proceeds benefiting the venue to ensure live shows “for generations to come.” Pre-order your copy here and listen to the already released tracks below.