Sufjan Stevens Appears on Mina Tindle’s New Song
Listen to their collaboration, "Give a Little Love," below
Sufjan Stevens has joined forces with Pauline De Lassus, better known as Mina Tindle, on “Give a Little Love,” off her upcoming record, SISTER.
“I have always deeply loved Sufjan Stevens music,” De Lassus said in a statement. ”His words and melodies have resonated in me for the last 15 years. He is also a dear and generous friend. And I am so grateful he gave me this beautiful song to sing for the album.”
De Lassus also dropped a visual, which she directed and filmed on a beach in Puglia, Italy, and features the dancing of Moira Cappilli.
Meanwhile, Stevens has released a number of things this year including a new solo record, The Ascension, which features a 12-minute protest song called “America”. He also dropped “My Rajneesh” earlier this month.
SISTER releases on Oct. 9 via 37d03d. You can preorder the record here.