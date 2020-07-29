Sufjan Stevens Appears on Mina Tindle’s New Song

Sufjan Stevens has joined forces with Pauline De Lassus, better known as Mina Tindle, on “Give a Little Love,” off her upcoming record, SISTER.

“I have always deeply loved Sufjan Stevens music,” De Lassus said in a statement. ”His words and melodies have resonated in me for the last 15 years. He is also a dear and generous friend. And I am so grateful he gave me this beautiful song to sing for the album.”

De Lassus also dropped a visual, which she directed and filmed on a beach in Puglia, Italy, and features the dancing of Moira Cappilli.

This is a video I shot years ago of my dear friend Moira Cappilli who is one of the closest people to my heart and her dancing has been inspiring me for years.

I shot this video several years ago, and always loved it, and it feels right for this song. — MinaTindle (@MinaTindle) July 29, 2020

She looks like a love bird woman dancing her loneliness in the sky

Thank you Moira

Thank you Sufjan — MinaTindle (@MinaTindle) July 29, 2020

Meanwhile, Stevens has released a number of things this year including a new solo record, The Ascension, which features a 12-minute protest song called “America”. He also dropped “My Rajneesh” earlier this month.

Watch Mina Tindle’s “Give a Little Love” featuring Sufjan Stevens below.

SISTER releases on Oct. 9 via 37d03d. You can preorder the record here.