Stone Temple Pilots will play their debut LP, 1993’s Core, in full during a nugs.tv livestream set for Friday, July 31 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET.

Tickets for the event are $9.99 and can be purchased via the Nugs site. The show will be available for replay “within 48 hours from pressing play,” according to a press release.

The multi-platinum Core remains one of the definitive grunge albums, spawning three of Stone Temple Pilots’ most popular singles: “Sex Type Thing,” “Creep,” and “Plush,” the latter of which earned Best Hard Rock Performance at the 1994 Grammys. In 2017, the band marked the record’s 25th anniversary with a Super Deluxe reissue featuring remastered audio, live material, demos, and B-sides.

The quartet also announced they will release past concert audio on Nugs.net, starting with two shows featuring different vocalists: August 3, 2011 in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire (with original frontman Scott Weiland) and June 13, 2019 in London (with current singer Jeff Gutt).

“The show at O2 Forum was my first time being in London,” Gutt said in a statement. “In fact, I had never been to Europe, so I was just trying to take in all the history and city vibes. STP hadn’t been there in quite a while, so I remember the crowd being especially electric. There’s something about when the lights go out and everyone knows that the show is about to begin, that really takes us all to a magical place together.”

In February, Stone Temple Pilots released their eighth album, the acoustic Perdida.