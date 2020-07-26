St Vincent Shares Video of Herself ‘Fumbling Through ‘Stairway to Heaven”

St. Vincent is a guitar player, and like anyone passionate about their craft she misses noodling around in guitar shops. So what did she do? Shared a video of herself “fumbling through” the song everyone fumbles through while testing out a new ax: Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven.”

“Since guitar stores have been closed, I thought you might have missed the sound of someone fumbling through ‘stairway to heaven,’” she captioned the Instagram clip before poking fun of some other classic songs you’re bound to hear in a guitar store. “(Not pictured but honorable mention, ‘smoke on the water’ ‘sweet home Alabama’ ‘black dog’ ‘where ever I may roam’). Love to all my guitar players out there. I know. I miss it too.”

St. Vincent has been active on social media since quarantine started, and even became a Jeopardy! question. Back in May, we got a new song from the singer-songwriter when she lent her voice to the theme song for a new Netflix show called The Eddy.

Her 2017 masterpiece, MASSEDUCTION, made it onto our best albums of the 2010s list. See what else made the cut here.