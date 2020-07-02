Hear Soccer Mommy’s Spacey Cover of the Cars’ ‘Drive’

Soccer Mommy adds a psychedelic touch to the Cars’ “Drive” with her new cover of the 1984 song.

The recording, which caps off the Soccer Mommy & Friends Singles Series, finds Sophie Allison’s voice swimming over atmospheric, droning guitars and muted electronics. The flip-side of the track, available to stream at Bandcamp, is SASAMI’s acoustic rendition of System of a Down’s “Toxicity.”

The net profits from the series will benefit Oxfam’s COVID-19 relief fund and National Bail Out, fighting both the coronavirus and police brutality/systemic racism. An anonymous Oxfam donor will match each dollar raised up to $5,000.

“I’m really glad to get to release this cover of ‘Drive,'” Allison said in a statement. “It’s a song I’ve loved for a long time that I started covering pretty recently. It was nice to get to record one last thing in the studio before everything shut down.”

Soccer Mommy kicked off the Friends series in May alongside Jay Som and followed by teaming with Beabadoobee and Gentle Dom (MGMT’s Andrew VanWyngarden).

In late February, Allison released her second studio LP, color theory, which SPIN named one of the year’s 30 Best Albums So Far. The songwriter, who performed at a Bernie Sanders digital event in April, recently issued an “8-Bit Music Video Tour.”