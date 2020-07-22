Like Shrek’s outhouse door when he busted it down to the tune of “All Star,” nothing seems to be getting in the way of South Dakota residents seeing Smash Mouth live in August — not even a pandemic.

The band, along with Buckcherry, Trapt and several others, are currently booked to perform at the annual Sturgis Buffalo Chip motorcycle rally and concert series. This year’s amphitheater capacity has been reduced to 50 percent for the multi-day festival.

Still, organizers are letting attendees decide if they want to wear face masks or socially distance from others, although they’re encouraging concert-goers to follow CDC guidelines and providing hand sanitizer and useful signage on site.

The event, set to last Aug. 7-16, also features Big Skillet, Saving Abel, Drowning Pool, and Quiet Riot, among others. According to Newscenter1, organizers aren’t expecting the record crowd they initially predicted for the fest’s 80th anniversary.

“We are going to have quite a few people here, not nearly as many as everybody would have expected but we are going to have a lot of people here,” Buffalo Chip owner Rod Woodruff told the outlet. “And they’re all coming to have a good time and to see friends that they haven’t seen probably for a year.”

For updates, follow along on the event’s Facebook page.