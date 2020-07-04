Slash Says Guns N’ Roses Have Been Working on New Music in Quarantine

Guns N’ Roses planned to be on the road right now, but like so many other bands their plans were thwarted by the coronavirus pandemic. Now, instead of rehearsing the hits, the band is using its downtime to work on new music.

Slash recently gave fans an update on what he’s been up to during quarantine while chatting with music store Sweetwater. “I’ve been pretty much a homebody, but I’ve been back and forth between my studio in the house and doing a lot of writing and recording on my own,” he said. “I’ve been jamming with Duff [McKagan, bassist] and I’ve been jamming with Axl [Rose, frontman] and I’ve been doing stuff like that, so we’ve been getting some work done that way. But I haven’t been doing much else.”

The guitarist added that he hasn’t worked on any other projects since lockdown and is “basically just focusing on writing new music and recording demos and recording guitar stuff for Guns and whatnot.”

Watch his whole Sweetwater interview below.

Slash first revealed GNR was working on new music early last year. While we wait for new tunes, and the return of live music, relive the band’s Use Your Illusion tour in our Quarantine Classic Concerts series.