Ryan Adams Reveals He’s Sober in Apology to Abuse Victims

It’s been nearly a year since Ryan Adams broke his silence following allegations of abuse made by Mandy Moore, Phoebe Bridgers, and more women, and on Saturday the singer-songwriter penned a lengthy apology published in The Daily Mail, where he took accountability for his behavior and revealed he’s sober and working on new music.

“There are no words to express how bad I feel about the ways I’ve mistreated people throughout my life and career. All I can say is that I’m sorry. It’s that simple,” he began his message. “This period of isolation and reflection made me realize that I needed to make significant changes in my life. I’ve gotten past the point where I would be apologizing just for the sake of being let off the hook and I know full well that any apology from me probably won’t be accepted by those I’ve hurt. I get that and I also understand that there’s no going back. To a lot of people this will just seem like the same empty bull***t apology that I’ve always used when I was called out, and all I can say is, this time it is different.”

Read the rest of Adams’ statement below: