Rodrigo y Gabriela Share 20-Minute Live Rendition of Pink Floyd’s ‘Echoes’

If you’ve been missing live shows and need an ambitious 20-minute roller-coaster of a cover to ease your spirits, Rodrigo y Gabriela got you covered.

On Monday, the pair announced their latest live record, Mettavolution Live, including their latest Flamenco-inspired rendition of Pink Floyd’s 1971 “Echoes.” The cut shows the skillful duo going back-and-forth in front of a live audience that follows along with every move. Through some wild plucking and impressive use of timing, the dueling guitarists bring everything to the stage in the 2019 recording.

“We are big Pink Floyd fans,” the duo says. “That track, especially the live in Pompeii version means a lot to us. Besides that, the lyrics are even more relevant now than they were 45 years ago: the search for knowledge about ourselves, it’s becoming a key element for survival these days, that’s what evolution is all about at the end of the day.”

The pair’s newest album will be released on Oct. 2, following their Grammy-winning 2019 effort Mettavolution and you can listen to the Pink Floyd cover below: