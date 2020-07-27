The third season of Robert Plant’s podcast, Digging Deep with Robert Plant, finds the superstar dissecting his massive musical back catalog once more. So it only makes sense that, as he does so, you have something to follow along with.

Along with releasing the first episode on Monday, the Led Zeppelin singer announced a 30-song anthology, Digging Deep, featuring three unreleased tracks.

The two-CD set, out Oct. 2 via Es Paranza, features material from each of his 11 solo albums, including highlights like “Shining All Around” and “Hurting Kind.” The previously unheard songs are “Nothing Takes the Place of You,” “Charlie Patton Highway (Turn It Up – Part 1)” from his upcoming album Band of Joy Volume 2, and a duet rendition of Charlie Feathers’ “Too Much Alike” with Patty Griffin.

The career-spanning collection will feature past collaborators like Jimmy Page, Buddy Miller, Patty Griffin, Phil Collins, Nigel Kennedy, Richard Thompson and Strange Sensation/ The Sensational Space Shifters. The podcast, which has garnered over 1.6 million streams, will roll out new episodes every two weeks.

Pre-order his anthology here, and check out the tracklist below:

CD1

1. “Rainbow”

2. “Hurting Kind”

3. “Shine It All Around”

4. “Ship of Fools”

5. “Nothing Takes the Place of You”

6. “Darkness, Darkness”

7. “Heaven Knows”

8. “In the Mood”

9. “Charlie Patton Highway (Turn It Up – Part 1)”

10. “New World”

11. “Like I’ve Never Been Gone”

12. “I Believe”

13. “Dance with You Tonight”

14. “Satan Your Kingdom Must Come Down”

15. “Great Spirit (Acoustic)”

CD2

1. “Angel Dance”

2. “Takamba”

3. “Anniversary”

4. “Wreckless Love”

5. “White Clean & Neat”

6. “Silver Rider”

7. “Fat Lip”

8. “29 Palms”

9. “Last Time I Saw Her”

10. “Embrace Another Fall”

11. “Too Much Alike (Feat. Patty Griffin)”

12. “Big Log”

13. “Falling in Love Again”

14. “Memory Song (Hello Hello)”

15. “Promised Land”