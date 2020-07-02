News \
PJ Harvey to Reissue ‘Rid of Me,’ ‘4-Track Demos’ on Vinyl
Alt-rock artist's catalog campaign continues in late August
PJ Harvey will continue her vinyl reissue campaign with Rid of Me and 4-Track Demos, out on Aug. 21 via UMe/Island.
The Steve Albini-produced Rid of Me, Harvey’s acclaimed second LP, will appear on vinyl for the first time since the record’s 1993 release. 4-Track Demos, originally released five months later, collects her demo home recordings from the previous two years — including eight songs that wound up on Rid of Me and six additional tracks.
Both albums will be available on 1-LP, 180-gram black vinyl with download cards, full-color outer sleeves and printed inner sleeves. Both are available to pre-order.
The releases will follow the first two installments of Harvey’s full-catalog reissue series: Dry, her debut studio album from 1992, and Dry – Demos, both set for release on July 24. The songwriter will re-release her entire discography — including her two albums with John Parish, 1996’s Dance Hall at Louse Point and 2009’s A Woman A Man Walked By — over the next calendar year.
Rid of Me Tracklisting:
Side 1
1. Rid Of Me
2. Missed
3. Legs
4. Rub ‘Til It Bleeds
5. Hook
6. Man-Size Sextet
Side 2
1. Highway 61′ Revisited
2. 50ft Queenie
3. Yuri-G
4. Man-Size
5. Dry
6. Me-Jane
7. Snake
8. Ecstasy
4-Track Demos Tracklisting:
Side 1
1. Rid of Me
2. Legs
3. Reeling
4. Snake
5. Hook
6. 50ft Queenie
7. Driving
Side 2
1. Ecstasy
2. Hardly Wait
3. Rub ‘til it Bleeds
4. Easy
5. M-Bike
6. Yuri-G
7. Goodnight