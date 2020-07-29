Phoebe Bridgers has just released a new video for “I Know the End,” off her latest album, Punisher.

Directed by Alissa Torvinen, the visual opens when her submerged from the neck down in a dark tub of water. Once she gets out, she makes her way through a dressing room filled with the skeleton outfit she’s known to be donning more these days and grey hoodies. Once dressed, Bridgers is taken to place but eventually reunites with her band to play live has a scream session with an older woman who she eventually starts kissing.

Bridgers previously released “Kyoto” and “I See You” as well as covered Bright Eyes’ “First Day of My Life.”

She also surprised fans by dropping Punisher a day earlier than expected last month. Not only did we get new material from her, but she also directed fans to make donations to a number of organizations, including The Trevor Project and The Movement for Black Lives, in order to get the record on June 18.

Watch Phoebe Bridgers’ video for “I Know the End” below.