Peter Frampton, Cat Stevens, Johnny Marr and More Pay Tribute to Peter Green
Fleetwood Mac co-founder passed away at the age of 73
Peter Green died “peacefully in his sleep” over the weekend at the age of 73, and when news broke on Saturday musicians took to social media and paid tribute to the Fleetwood Mac founding guitarist, while Mick Fleetwood remembered his “dearest friend” and bandmate in a statement.
“For me, and every past and present member of Fleetwood Mac, losing Peter Green is monumental!” he wrote. “Peter was the man who started the band Fleetwood Mac along with myself, John McVie, and Jeremy Spencer. No one has ever stepped into the ranks of Fleetwood Mac without a reverence for Peter Green and his talent, and to the fact that music should shine bright and always be delivered with uncompromising passion!!!”
“Peter, I will miss you, but rest easy your music lives on,” he continued. “I thank you for asking me to be your drummer all those years ago. We did good, and trail blazed one hell of a musical road for so many to enjoy. God speed [sic] to you, my dearest friend…….”
“Most sadly have lost one of the most tasteful guitar players ever I have always been a huge admirer of the great Peter Green may he rest in peace,” Peter Frampton tweeted.
“God bless the ineffable Peter Green, one of the unsung heroes of musical integrity, innovation and spirit,” Yusuf/Cat Stevens wrote. “When I heard he left Fleetwood Mac in 1970 to get a real life and donate his wealth to charity, he became something of a model for me.”
“R.I.P Peter Green. A unique artist and a beautiful guitar player,” the Smiths’ Johnny Marr tweeted.
Green and Fleetwood formed the band in 1967, with Green departing in 1970 as he battled mental health and drug issues. The guitarist was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame along with Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, John McVie, Christine McVie, Danny Kirwan and Jeremy Spencer in 1998.
Members of Black Sabbath, Whitesnake, Blur, Primal Scream, Nada Surf, and more also honored Green’s life and legacy. See the tributes below.