Perry Farrell to Release Career-Spanning Box Set

Perry Farrell will release a career-spanning box set that will look outside of his work in Jane’s Addiction and Porno for Pyros. The set will encompass his entire 35-year career.

Titled Perry Farrell- The Glitz; The Glamour, the collection features 68 tracks and a release bills it, cements Farrell’s status as the “Godfather of Alternative Rock.”

Included in it is a Blu-ray featuring 12 uncompressed Dolby Atmos mixes from Kind Heaven and three brand new previously unreleased Atmos mixes, a photographic memoirs hardcover book, a bandana, plus two exclusive Zoltar prints. There is also an unearthed recording of Jim Morrison that Farrell has composed, and to complete the circle written and recorded with Starcrawler. It also features never-before-heard remixes from Maceo Plex, Groove Armada, UNKLE, Solomun, Booka Shade, Richard Norris, Francois K and The Avalanches.

For now, you can go back even further than Jane’s Addiction. Farrell shared a song from Psi Com, his pre-Jane’s band “Ha Ho Key,” which you can hear below.

Farrell’s Perry Farrell- The Glitz; The Glamour will be out on Nov. 6.

Tracklisting:

I. Psi Com

Ho Ka Hey

Human Condition

Xiola

City Of 9 Gates

Winds

II.& III. Song Yet to Be Sung

Happy Birthday Jubilee

Song Yet To Be Sung

Did You Forget

Shekina

Our Song

Say Something

Seeds

King Z

To Me

Nua Nua

Admit I

Happy Birthday Jubilee (Reprise)

IV. & V. Satellite Party- Ultra Payloaded

Wish Upon A Dog Star

Only Love, Let’s Celebrate

Hard Life Easy

Kinky

The Solutionists

Awesome

Mr. Sunshine

Insanity Rains

Milky Ave

Ultra-Payloaded

Woman In The Window

VI. Kind Heaven

(Red, White, And Blue) Cheerfulness

Pirate Punk Politician

Snakes Have Many Hips

Machine Girl

One

Where Have You Been All My Life

More Than I Could Bear

Spend The Body

Let’s All Pray For This World

VII. & VIII. Remixes & Collaborations

Let’s All Pray for This World (UNKLE Reconstruction)

Shekina (Groove Armada Terrace 2000 Remix)

The Solutionists (François K Brave Vocal Mix)

Where Have You Been All My Life (Solomun Remix)

Pirate Punk Politician (Hyper Remix)

Let’s All Pray for This World (Maceo Plex Exclusive Remix)

Milky Ave (Speakman Sound Remix)

Machine Girl (Richard Norris Remix)

Oh The Sunn! (The Avalanches feat. Perry Farrell)

Wish Upon A Dog Star (Booka Shade Remix)

Where Have You Been All My Life (PaperMacheTiger Planet Moog Remix)

IX. B-Sides, Rarities & New Music

Turn Over The World ft Starcrawler – Perry Farrell new music

Vast Visitation ft.recording of Jim Morrison – Perry Farrell new music

Cling To Life- Kind Heaven Orchestra- new music

Love Feedback- Kind Heaven Orchestra new music

Whole Lotta Love (Led Zeppelin Cover) -from the Perry Farrell album “Rev”

Rev – from the Perry Farrell album “Rev”

Go All The Way (Into The Twilight)- taken from “Twilight: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack”

Nasty Little Perv- from the Album “NCIS TV Soundtrack”

Blu-Ray DVD Atmos Mixes

Kind Heaven Album

(Red, White, And Blue) Cheerfulness

Pirate Punk Politician

Snakes Have Many Hips

Machine Girl

One

Where Have You Been All My Life

More Than I Could Bear

Spend The Body

Let’s All Pray For This World

Bonus Tracks

Let’s All Pray for This World (Maceo Plex Exclusive Remix)

Machine Girl (Richard Norris Remix)

Love Feedback- Kind Heaven Orchestra New track