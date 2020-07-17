News \
Perry Farrell to Release Career-Spanning Box Set
Listen to a song from his pre-Jane's Addiction band now
Perry Farrell will release a career-spanning box set that will look outside of his work in Jane’s Addiction and Porno for Pyros. The set will encompass his entire 35-year career.
Titled Perry Farrell- The Glitz; The Glamour, the collection features 68 tracks and a release bills it, cements Farrell’s status as the “Godfather of Alternative Rock.”
Included in it is a Blu-ray featuring 12 uncompressed Dolby Atmos mixes from Kind Heaven and three brand new previously unreleased Atmos mixes, a photographic memoirs hardcover book, a bandana, plus two exclusive Zoltar prints. There is also an unearthed recording of Jim Morrison that Farrell has composed, and to complete the circle written and recorded with Starcrawler. It also features never-before-heard remixes from Maceo Plex, Groove Armada, UNKLE, Solomun, Booka Shade, Richard Norris, Francois K and The Avalanches.
For now, you can go back even further than Jane’s Addiction. Farrell shared a song from Psi Com, his pre-Jane’s band “Ha Ho Key,” which you can hear below.
Farrell’s Perry Farrell- The Glitz; The Glamour will be out on Nov. 6.
Tracklisting:
I. Psi Com
Ho Ka Hey
Human Condition
Xiola
City Of 9 Gates
Winds
II.& III. Song Yet to Be Sung
Happy Birthday Jubilee
Song Yet To Be Sung
Did You Forget
Shekina
Our Song
Say Something
Seeds
King Z
To Me
Nua Nua
Admit I
Happy Birthday Jubilee (Reprise)
IV. & V. Satellite Party- Ultra Payloaded
Wish Upon A Dog Star
Only Love, Let’s Celebrate
Hard Life Easy
Kinky
The Solutionists
Awesome
Mr. Sunshine
Insanity Rains
Milky Ave
Ultra-Payloaded
Woman In The Window
VI. Kind Heaven
(Red, White, And Blue) Cheerfulness
Pirate Punk Politician
Snakes Have Many Hips
Machine Girl
One
Where Have You Been All My Life
More Than I Could Bear
Spend The Body
Let’s All Pray For This World
VII. & VIII. Remixes & Collaborations
Let’s All Pray for This World (UNKLE Reconstruction)
Shekina (Groove Armada Terrace 2000 Remix)
The Solutionists (François K Brave Vocal Mix)
Where Have You Been All My Life (Solomun Remix)
Pirate Punk Politician (Hyper Remix)
Let’s All Pray for This World (Maceo Plex Exclusive Remix)
Milky Ave (Speakman Sound Remix)
Machine Girl (Richard Norris Remix)
Oh The Sunn! (The Avalanches feat. Perry Farrell)
Wish Upon A Dog Star (Booka Shade Remix)
Where Have You Been All My Life (PaperMacheTiger Planet Moog Remix)
IX. B-Sides, Rarities & New Music
Turn Over The World ft Starcrawler – Perry Farrell new music
Vast Visitation ft.recording of Jim Morrison – Perry Farrell new music
Cling To Life- Kind Heaven Orchestra- new music
Love Feedback- Kind Heaven Orchestra new music
Whole Lotta Love (Led Zeppelin Cover) -from the Perry Farrell album “Rev”
Rev – from the Perry Farrell album “Rev”
Go All The Way (Into The Twilight)- taken from “Twilight: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack”
Nasty Little Perv- from the Album “NCIS TV Soundtrack”
Blu-Ray DVD Atmos Mixes
Kind Heaven Album
(Red, White, And Blue) Cheerfulness
Pirate Punk Politician
Snakes Have Many Hips
Machine Girl
One
Where Have You Been All My Life
More Than I Could Bear
Spend The Body
Let’s All Pray For This World
Bonus Tracks
Let’s All Pray for This World (Maceo Plex Exclusive Remix)
Machine Girl (Richard Norris Remix)
Love Feedback- Kind Heaven Orchestra New track