Nightly’s ‘How It Feels’ Playlist

With everyone sequestered and self-quarantining due to the coronavirus, we’ve asked our favorite artists to come up with playlists that keep you entertained. Here is Nashville alt-pop trio Nightly

A lot of these songs are from up and comers; your future favorite bands. These are some songs that we listen to on the road, and now that keep us sane during quarantine.

“You Should Probably Just Hang Up” – Nightly

This song was written and recorded in quarantine. It’s cool to live in an age where you can write something and release it a few weeks later. We have a ton of new music coming, but this felt like a fun one to release first.

“Always, I’ll Care” – Jeremy Zucker

Honestly I have been jamming this entire album so much that it was really hard to pick just one of these songs. The whole record just puts me at ease.

“Backseat” – Charli Adams

Charli is one of our favorite people. this was the first song we ever heard by her. Feels like driving around with your friends, something we’re all missing right now.

“Time” – Colouring

Such an amazing band. We played this song on the tour bus last year before almost every show.

“Less Than I Do” – The Band Camino

I love these guys and this band. they have songs for nearly every mood. Also hard to pick just one, but ‘less than I do’ is special.

“Andrew” – Ryann

Just heard this song a few days ago but I’ve probably listened to it like 10 times in the last four days. Just gets stuck in my head. such cool, honest lyrics.

“Know Me” – Sawyer

This band is so underrated. honestly two of the most talented individuals we’ve ever come across. This is like your favorite band that you don’t know yet.

“You Don’t Love Me (Like You Used To)” – The Wldlfe

Got to bring these guys on tour with us this winter and fell in love with them. their songs feel nostalgic to us now. This is a new one they just put out.

“Sad Tonight” – Chelsea Cutler

Have definitely worn this song out. had this on our pre-show playlist and probably every other playlist I have.

“Talk Nice” – No Rome

Love this song. The melodies alone just make me feel so much. Production is unreal. I am really excited to see what this dude does in the future.