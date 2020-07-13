Nick Cave Releases Trailer for Idiot Prayer

Earlier this month, Nick Cave announced that he’ll be doing a special solo performance on July 23. And today (July 13), he dropped the trailer for Idiot Prayer: Nick Cave Alone at Alexandra Palace.

In the video, Cave is seen penning some things in a notebook before walking into an empty Alexandra Palace where a piano is positioned in the center of the main hall.

Along with the trailer, he talked about the creation of this show.

“I loved playing deconstructed versions of my songs at these shows, distilling them to their essential forms – with an emphasis on the delivery of the words,” he wrote in a note to fans. “I felt I was rediscovering the songs all over again, and started to think about going into a studio and recording these reimagined versions at some stage – whenever I could find the time.

And then the world “went into lockdown,” the Bad Seeds tour was pushed back and everyone “fell into an eerie, self-reflective silence.”

“It was within this silence that I began to think about the idea of not only recording the songs,” he said, “but also filming them – and so we started to assemble a small team, including the great cinematographer, Robbie Ryan, sound man, Dom Monks, and editor, Nick Emerson, with the intention to film as soon as it became feasible to get back to business in some way.”

He also talked about the safety measures while filming the show and said he was surrounded by “covid officers with tape measures and thermometers, masked-up gaffers and camera operators, nervous looking technicians and buckets of hand gel.”

Cave concluded: “‘Idiot Prayer’ serves as the final film in a trilogy— along with ’20,000 Days on Earth’ and ‘One More Time with Feeling’—and is its luminous and heartfelt climax. ‘Idiot Prayer’ is a prayer into the void—alone at Alexander Palace. I hope you enjoy it as much as I enjoyed making it.”

You can purchase your tickets for the one night only performance on July 23 here.

Watch the trailer for Idiot Prayer: Nick Cave Alone at Alexandra Palace below.