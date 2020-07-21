Nick Cave will be bringing Idiot Prayer, his new livestreamed concert to fans later this week. But he wanted to give us a taste of what to expect and shared a clip of “Galleon Ship.”

While it’s just over a minute long, fans get to see a haunting yet beautiful elegance to the solo performance — from the mess of sheet music and other notes around the grand piano to the fact that the instrument is positioned in the middle in the West Hall of Alexandra Palace in London.

“I loved playing deconstructed versions of my songs at these shows, distilling them to their essential forms – with an emphasis on the delivery of the words,” he said in the trailer for the special performance. “I felt I was rediscovering the songs all over again, and started to think about going into a studio and recording these reimagined versions at some stage – whenever I could find the time.”

He added, “Then, of course, the world went into lockdown. The Bad Seeds’ global 2020 tour was postponed. Studios shut down. Venues shut down. And the world fell into an eerie, self-reflective silence. It was within this silence that I began to think about the idea of not only recording the songs, but also filming them…”

Watch Cave perform “Galleon Ship” from Idiot Prayer below.

Idiot Prayer will stream on Thursday (July 23). You can still purchase your tickets here.