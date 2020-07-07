Neil Young Writes Open Letter to Donald Trump Following Mt Rushmore Rally

Ahead of a speech at Mt. Rushmore, President Donald Trump played several of Neil Young’s songs, including “Rockin’ in the Free World” before and after he left the stage. Neil Young, as you might imagine, wasn’t happy about it.

Now, Young has written another open letter to Trump, which was posted on his Neil Young Archives site.

“Although I have repeatedly asked you to please not use my music because it indicates that I support your agenda, you have always played my songs anyway at your gatherings, with no regard for my rights, even calling me names on twitter,” Young wrote.

“Because you are in charge of the Covid 19 response here in the USA, I will not sue you, (as certainly is my right) potentially distracting from your important work at hand protecting and saving American lives,” he continued. “With the enormous power you wield on our behalf, I wish you all the best in your critical battle to save American souls from this threat. I know you will do your best for all Americans, regardless of political leanings. I give you my encouragement in your efforts to Unify America.”

Young concluded by writing, “I suggest you listen to my song ‘Lookin’ For A Leader 2020,’ available on my website, neilyoungarchives.com as part of a work I recently completed with my wife- “The Porch Episode,” as I believe it would be an interesting addition to your next rally.”

The veteran rocker has been a supporter of Black Lives Matter and has shared an essay and a reworked version of “Southern Man” in solidarity with the movement. He just released Homegrown, a lost album from 1974 as well.