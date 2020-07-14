Longtime Maroon 5 bassist Mickey Madden is taking a leave of absence from the pop-rock outfit after being arrested for a felony charge of intimate partner violence (which is a form of domestic violence) on June 27. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department information center, Madden was released after posting $50,000 bail.

“I have some things that I need to deal with and address right now and so I have decided to take a leave of absence from Maroon 5 for the foreseeable future,” Madden told People. “During this time, I do not want to be a distraction to my bandmates. I wish them the absolute best.”

Madden’s next court date is set for Sept. 29.

SPIN has reached out to Maroon 5’s reps for comment on Madden’s status with the band moving forward.

Maroon 5 was one of the many bands to cancel their 2020 tour plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.