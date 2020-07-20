Metallica’s ongoing livestream series has gone literally all over the band’s 40-year career to showcase performances that they consider to be among their most memorable. Tonight’s, however, will have fans busting out their devil horns.

On June 6, 2006 (aka 6/6/06), the band invaded Berlin’s Waldbühne as part of their Escape From the Studio tour and performed their most metal set on this most metal of days. Metallica performed Master of Puppets from front-to-back, reminding fans why the 1986 album remains one of their most beloved. Prior to busting out the crowd favorite, the group debuted “The New Song,” which was their first original tune since 2003’s St. Anger.

Recently, Metallica streamed their first show from Colombia and a 2008 show from Madrid. In recent weeks, Metallica streamed a rain-soaked show from Manchester’s Ethiad Stadium, another from Salt Lake City from the Load tour and a 2014 “by request” Peru show, where the group played everything and anything the audience wanted to hear. Before that, they shared a Kill ‘Em All era show at Chicago’s Metro, a 20th anniversary Black Album show from Austria, and a 1991 show from Muskegon, Michigan.

Watch it below.

Set list:

Motorbreath (First time as a show opener)

Fuel

Wherever I May Roam

The New Song (world premiere, includes excerpts of The End of the Line & All Nightmare Long)

The Unforgiven

Master of Puppets

Battery

Master of Puppets

The Thing That Should Not Be

Welcome Home (Sanitarium)

Disposable Heroes

Leper Messiah

Orion

Damage, Inc.

Encore:

Sad but True

Nothing Else Matters

One

Enter Sandman

Encore 2:

Commando (Ramones cover) (with Avenged Sevenfold)

Seek & Destroy