Metallica Perform Master of Puppets in Full in Latest Livestream
Bust out the devil horns on the latest #MetallicaMondays show that took place on 6/6/06
Metallica’s ongoing livestream series has gone literally all over the band’s 40-year career to showcase performances that they consider to be among their most memorable. Tonight’s, however, will have fans busting out their devil horns.
On June 6, 2006 (aka 6/6/06), the band invaded Berlin’s Waldbühne as part of their Escape From the Studio tour and performed their most metal set on this most metal of days. Metallica performed Master of Puppets from front-to-back, reminding fans why the 1986 album remains one of their most beloved. Prior to busting out the crowd favorite, the group debuted “The New Song,” which was their first original tune since 2003’s St. Anger.
Recently, Metallica streamed their first show from Colombia and a 2008 show from Madrid. In recent weeks, Metallica streamed a rain-soaked show from Manchester’s Ethiad Stadium, another from Salt Lake City from the Load tour and a 2014 “by request” Peru show, where the group played everything and anything the audience wanted to hear. Before that, they shared a Kill ‘Em All era show at Chicago’s Metro, a 20th anniversary Black Album show from Austria, and a 1991 show from Muskegon, Michigan.
Watch it below.
Set list:
Motorbreath (First time as a show opener)
Fuel
Wherever I May Roam
The New Song (world premiere, includes excerpts of The End of the Line & All Nightmare Long)
The Unforgiven
Master of Puppets
Battery
Master of Puppets
The Thing That Should Not Be
Welcome Home (Sanitarium)
Disposable Heroes
Leper Messiah
Orion
Damage, Inc.
Encore:
Sad but True
Nothing Else Matters
One
Enter Sandman
Encore 2:
Commando (Ramones cover) (with Avenged Sevenfold)
Seek & Destroy