Mastodon issued a previously unreleased song, the ferocious “Fallen Torches,” and announced a new compilation LP, Medium Rarities. The album, which follows 2017’s Emperor of Sand, is out on Sept. 11 via Reprise Records.

“Fallen Torches,” like most of the set’s other rare tunes, makes its digital debut. Mastodon recorded the song last year in Atlanta, recruiting guest vocals from Neurosis’ Scott Kelly, their longtime friend and collaborator. The band originally planned to issue the track in support of a European tour, but they held off in order to focus on Stairway to Nick John, a tribute to their late longtime manager Nick John.

Medium Rarities features cover versions (including Feist’s “A Commotion,” The Flaming Lips’ “A Spoonful Weighs a Ton,” Metallica’s “Orion”), soundtrack contributions (like “White Walker” from Game of Thrones), instrumentals, B-sides, and live recordings. Fourteen of the 16 songs have never appeared on streaming platforms.

Mastodon are contributing a song, “Rufus Lives,” for the upcoming film sequel Bill & Ted Face the Music. Further details are forthcoming about the track, which will appear on the movie’s soundtrack. The prog-metal band are currently working on their eighth LP of new material, which drummer Brann Dailor recently described as “all over the map” stylistically.

“There’s some big, big heavy riffs that are happening, so that’s what I’m into,” he told Metal Hammer of the record, which is tentatively due out in 2021. “And then there’s some guitar gymnastics by Brent Hinds that have been some of the most difficult things I’ve tried to wrap my head around and play drums to.”

He continued, “So there’s some super progginess coming from him, and some really super pretty moments. But there’s some rockers in there, too. There’s some heavy, fast stuff as well. But a lot of it is kind of doomy. But that’s where we’re at!”

Listen to “Fallen Torches” below.

Medium Rarities Track List

1. “Fallen Torches” (Previously Unreleased)

2. “A Commotion” (Feist Cover)

3. “Asleep in the Deep” (Instrumental version)

4. “Capillarian Crest” (Live)

5. “A Spoonful Weighs A Ton” (The Flaming Lips Cover)

6. “Toe To Toes” (Instrumental version)

7. “Circle of Cysquatch” (Live)

8. “Atlanta” (Feat. Gibby Haynes)

9. “Jaguar God” (Instrumental)

10. “Cut You Up With A Linoleum Life” (Aqua Teen Hunger Force)

11. “Blood & Thunder” (Live)

12. “White Walker” (Game of Thrones)

13. “Halloween” (Instrumental version)

14. “Crystal Skull” (Live)

15. “Orion” (Metallica Cover)

16. “Iron Tusk” (Live)