Marilyn Manson will release his 11th studio album, WE ARE CHAOS, on September 11 via Loma Vista Recordings. Manson previewed the album, which he co-produced with Shooter Jennings (Brandi Carlile, Duff McKagan, Tanya Tucker), by issuing the title track, which echoes ’70s era David Bowie.

“We are sick, fucked up, and complicated,” Manson sings on the track, a slick power ballad that builds from acoustic strums into an arena-friendly chorus. The video, directed by Matt Mahurin, features the singer edited into a series of digital landscapes — his head floating in clouds, covered in blood, transformed into a pill that’s swallowed by an open mouth.

Manson wrote, recorded, and completed WE ARE CHAOS before the pandemic hit. He spoke about the record and song in a statement, noting, “When I listen to WE ARE CHAOS now, it seems like just yesterday or as if the world repeated itself, as it always does, making the title track and the stories seem as if we wrote them today.”

He described the concept album, which follows 2017’s Heaven Upside Down, as a “mirror” that he and Jennings “built for the listener.”

“It’s the one we won’t stare into,” he continued. “There are so many rooms, closets, safes and drawers. But in the soul or your museum of memories, the worst are always the mirrors. Shards and slivers of ghosts haunted my hands when I wrote most of these lyrics. Making this record, I had to think to myself: ‘Tame your crazy, stitch your suit. And try to pretend that you are not an animal’ but I knew that mankind is the worst of them all. Making mercy is like making murder. Tears are the human body’s largest export.”

Watch the video below.

WE ARE CHAOS Track List

1. “Red Black and Blue”

2. “We Are Chaos”

3. “Don’t Chase the Dead”

4. “Paint You With My Love”

5. “Half-way & One Step Forward”

6. “Infinite Darkness”

7. “Perfume”

8. “Keep My Head Together”

9. “Solve Coagula”

10. “Broken Needle”