Mariah Carey will release her memoir, The Meaning of Mariah, in September.

The book, which will be out through Andy Cohen Books (an imprint of Henry Holt & Company), will detail her life beginning with her childhood to her rise to fame as a chart-topping singer to everything else that went on in her life, including a much-publicized meltdown in the early 2000s.

“This book is composed of my memories, my mishaps, my struggles, my survival and my songs. Unfiltered.” Carey said in a statement on her social media accounts. “Writing this memoir was incredibly hard, humbling and healing. My sincere hope is that you are moved to a new understanding, not only about me, but also about the resilience of the human spirit.”

The book is available for preorder now.

