Madonna Supports ‘Demon Sperm’ Doc: ‘My Hero’

Madonna, who has been strangely outspoken since the COVID-19 pandemic began (to put it mildly) found herself in some hot water on Tuesday night after sharing a post in praise of Dr. Stella Immanuel.

Rewinding for just a sec, Dr. Immanuel is a doctor (obviously), and appeared on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court on July 27 as part of America’s Frontline Doctors to tout the use of hydroxychloroquine (which doesn’t work) as a cure for COVID-19 and says masks don’t help to reduce transmission. Oh, and the Houston-based Dr. Immanuel believes in “demon sperm” and “alien DNA” and is a favorite of President Donald Trump.

That didn’t stop Madonna from singing her praises.

“The Truth will set us all Free! But some people don’t want to hear the truth,” Madonna wrote. “Especially the people in power who stand to make money from this long drawn out search for a vaccine Which has been proven and has been available for months. They would rather let fear control them and let the rich get richer and the poor and sick get sicker. This woman is my hero Thank you, Stella Immanuel.”

Madge’s post contained a video and caption about unproven coronavirus conspiracy theories. According to USA Today, the video, which is about a fake coronavirus cure, was also shared on Twitter by President Trump. “We don’t need masks. There is a cure,” the video says.

See the post below.

To say it’s been an interesting year for Madonna would be an understatement. Before COVID-19 destroyed touring artists’ entire year, Madonna had already had to cancel a number of 2020 dates on her Madame X tour due to a knee injury she sustained after falling on stage in March. The 61-year-old revealed she had tested positive for antibodies and is going to “breathe in the COVID-19 air.” She believes she contracted the virus on tour.