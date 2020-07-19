Linkin Park Slap Trump With Cease and Desist After Unauthorized Use of ‘In the End’

In the end, copyright law really matters.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump shared a clip made by a fan who used Linkin Park’s “In the End.” A few hours later, the clip was yanked from Twitter due to a copyright complaint by the band.

The late Chester Bennington once voiced his disapproval of Trump and the rest of his bandmates feel the same way.

“Linkin Park did not and does not endorse Trump, nor authorize his organization to use any of our music. A cease and desist has been issued,” the surviving members said in a tweet.

In 2017, Bennington expressed his dismay with the president in a scathing tweet.

“I repeat….. Trump is a greater threat to the USA than terrorism!! We have to take back our voices and stand for what we believe in,” the late singer said.

Linkin Park joins a rapidly growing group of artists who expressed their displeasure at Trump using their music. So far, Neil Young, the Village People, the Rolling Stones, and more have told the president to not use their music. Judging by Trump’s tweeting of videos and music use before his speaking engagements, that list is likely to continue to grow.