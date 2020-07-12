Lil Marlo, Quality Control Rapper, Dead at 30

Lil Marlo (real name Rudolph Johnson) has died at the age of 30. As TMZ reports, the rapper was shot while driving on Interstate 285 in downtown Atlanta late Saturday night. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lil Yachty broke the news via social media early Sunday morning. “We just did a song a 4 this morning smh rip brother @lilmarlo_1 ” he captioned a post on Instagram.

Footage of Johnson’s shot up car also surfaced on social media.

Here's footage of QC artist Lil Marlo's car being shot up, Rest In Peace Lil Marlo

Lil Marlo was part of the Quality Control roster, along with Migos, Lil Yachty, Lil Baby and City Girls, and is best known for the tracks “1st N 3rd,” “Fuckem” and “9 + Z6ne = 1’5.” He leaves behind a young son and daughter.

The Atlanta Police Department issued the following statement to Complex.

On 7-11-2020, at around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a single vehicle accident on I-285 near the Benjamin E. Mays Drive overpass. Upon arrival, officers located the vehicle and found the 30-year-old driver deceased inside the vehicle. The preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle was traveling on I-285 in the Southbound lanes when the driver was shot. The vehicle came to rest on the left side of the southbound lanes. Atlanta Police Homicide investigators responded to the scene and immediately began their investigation. At this time, investigators believe the victim was the intended target of the gunfire and they are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.