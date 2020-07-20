Lenny Kravitz, like many artists, have been encouraging people to not just call for change but act for progress.

In the latest edition of Tiny Desk (Home) Concert, Kravtiz brought all his fans to the Bahamas (virtually) for a special set. He was joined by longtime collaborator Craig Ross and mentee Yianni Giannakopoulous.

Before performing “What Did I Do With My Life?,” he talked about it’s good to look into ourselves right now. “In the midst of all that has transpiring on our planet right now, it is a blessed time for introspection,” he said. “More importantly, action. What side of history are you standing on?”

He also performed “Thinking of You” off 1998’s 5, which he dedicated to his late mother Roxie Roker as well as George Floyd saying that his last words were, “Mama, Mama.”

Kravitz ended the show with “We Can Get It All Together” from his 2018 LP, Raise Vibration — performing on some kind of platform in a different part of the island.

Watch Lenny Kravitz’s NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert below.