As the protests for Black Lives Matter continue, Killer Mike says that he is optimistic about the future due to people’s actions.

“Instead of the audience just looking like me, because it’s a Black issue, it’s a combination of all people, races and ethnicities coming out,” he told NME.

“I’m optimistic about the opportunity to organize, even though I’m not optimistic about government or world leaders. I’m not optimistic about times led by oligarchs, but I am totally optimistic because of what I’ve seen from people in the American streets and globally over the last 60 days,” he continued.

This isn’t the first time that the Run the Jewels rapper has spoken out. When the protests started in May, he delivered a moving speech directed at protestors in Atlanta and popped up to chime in on social issues, including New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees’ anti-kneeling stance. He also appeared on Real Time With Bill Maher and expressed his outrage of the killing of Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta last month.

Run the Jewels released their outstanding new album, RTJ4, in June.