Tom Meighan of the British rock band Kasabian is leaving the band.

Kasabian released a statement on Twitter:

“Tom Meighan is stepping down from Kasabian by mutual consent. Tom has struggled with personal issues that have affected his behaviour [sic] for quite some time and now wants to concentrate all his energies on getting his life back on track. We will not be commenting further.”

The band didn’t elaborate on what the “personal issues” are. However, Meighan also spoke out about the announcement.

“Following today’s announcement I just wanted to let you all know that I am doing well. I’m in a really good place now. Thanks for all your love and support. I’ll be seeing you all very soon. TM x #TomMeighan #Kasabian,” he posted on Twitter.

Meighan has been a member of the band from Leicester, England, since it was founded in 1997. Kasabian dropped their self-titled debut in 2004. With Meighan as lead singer, the band has dropped six albums and headlined Glastonbury and other big festivals.

Kasabian was meant to play a show in Leicester last month but had to cancel due to COVID-19.

Meighan opened up about the band’s seventh record to Sky News as well as working on his own solo music.

“I’m writing loads of music at the minute,” he said. “We’ll see what happens,” he told the UK news outlet. “I’ve got a few cookies in the jar…they [aren’t] bad, you know.”

He also said, “It’s very autobiographical, like the story of my life. It’s kind of… heartbreaking. Well, not heartbreaking, just to the core, you know. Very real.”