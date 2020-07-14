Karen O has teamed up with Napa Valley winery Ashes & Diamonds to create 18 hand-painted magnum bottles of rosé.

The Yeah Yeah Yeahs singer admitted that she hasn’t been making any new music during the pandemic and has pushed that creative energy towards painting wine labels.

“I had been yearning to just sit at my desk and paint and draw for years,” she said in a statement. “The part of my brain that I use to make music shut off when the pandemic hit, so this quiet project of falling into a Kenneth Anger-esque fairytale was a nice place to go when I couldn’t go anywhere. Where I could lean my head on the shoulder of Lou Reed’s muse Rachel as the underworld closed in around us, where nymphs have tangled tresses and swim with stilettos, where I could wash and be clean in the smoke and the rain.”

But she didn’t just work on this project for fun. O wanted to do her part in helping the Black trans community by donating 100% of proceeds to The Okra Project — an organization that brings homecooked meals, monetary grocery assistance and food education resources to the Black trans community.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to support The Okra Project who provide meals and resources to the Black Trans community and thankful for Ashes & Diamonds and The Okra Project and the work they are doing,” she said. “This little project fed the soul in these troubled times.”

Bottles are going for $250 each. And if you were planning to own one of these boozy pieces of art, unfortunately, they’re all sold out. But you can still see what the labels look like on the Ashes & Diamonds website now.

In May, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs did a performance of “Phenomena” from O’s closet.