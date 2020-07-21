Kanye West’s DONDA to Arrive This Friday

In between ranting at a presidential rally and going on an epic Twitter rant on Monday, looks like Kanye West is going to actually release new music.

West shared a tracklisting for DONDA, a new album he says will be out this Friday.

DONDA coming this Friday pic.twitter.com/HGibF3PHYf — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

How he’ll find time in his campaign schedule following his 4th of July declaration (and subsequent interview) to promote the collection remains to be seen. But it seems like West is at work on his new album while hunkered down at his home in Wyoming.

West previously released “Donda,” a tribute to his mother on what would have been her 71st birthday. The song also features her rapping along to KRS-One’s “Sound of Da Police.” He also shared the Travis Scott collaboration “Wash Us in Blood,” but that doesn’t appear to make the cut.

His previous album, Jesus Is King, was released in October 2019.

Let’s see what happens in the coming days, but if he continues to poll at 2% and missing the cutoff in states to get on the ballot, returning to his day job may be his best (or only) option. Let’s see what Elon Musk has to say about this.