Kanye West to Hold First Presidential Campaign Rally Today (Report)

A few days ago, we thought Kanye West was dropping out of the presidential race. Nope.

In the days that have followed, Ye’s name appeared on the Oklahoma ballot, and now reports are circulating that the rapper is holding his first presidential campaign rally today in South Carolina. According to Politico and ABC News, who both received copies of a campaign document, West’s event is set to be held at North Charleston’s Exquis Event Center at 5pm EST. The rally will be available “for registered guests only,” and those who wish to attend are asked to sign up via the presidential hopeful’s new campaign site, kanye2020.country. All attendees will be required to wear masks, observe social distancing, and sign a Covid-19 liability release form; however, at time of writing West’s nor the venue’s websites include any information about the event.

Though he’s been quiet about the rally, yesterday West urged Twitter followers to help him get on the ballot in South Carolina. And honestly, we wouldn’t put it past him to hold a surprise event.

Earlier this week, the first national poll with West’s inclusion showed him holding 2% of the vote, and interestingly enough, he took votes away from President Trump. He originally announced his presidential run on the 4th of July.