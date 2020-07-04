Kanye West Makes 4th of July Declaration: ‘I Am Running for President of the United States’

Way back in 2015 at the VMAs, Kanye West vowed to run for president in 2020. Everyone laughed it off at the time as a ruse and it seemed ridiculous at the time, but apparently he wasn’t kidding!

On the 4th of July, West declared that he’s running for president.

Don’t believe us? See it for yourself.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

If that’s not enough to process on a holiday, get this: West says that Elon Musk has endorsed his candidacy. So that’s what that meeting earlier in the week was about…

You have my full support! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2020

Guess the noted Trump supporter isn’t voting for the president like he said he would as recently as April. And now Trump’s hope to run against Kanye, something that Trump himself said he wanted in 2015, is actually happening (if Kanye gets his paperwork in on time).

Happy 4th of July everyone!