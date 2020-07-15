Joan Jett has just released the video for her reinterpretation of the 1971 T. Rex track, “Jeepster.”

The black and white clip shows Jett with Marc Ribot on guitar, Jim White on drums (PJ Harvey, Cat Power) and Thomas Bartlett arranging and on piano (The National, Sufjan Stevens). The cover was produced by the late Hal Willner.

Following the passing of legendary producer Willner earlier this year, AngelHeaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan and T.Rex, one of his final (if not lengthy) projects got its release date — Sept. 4 via BMG.

Aside from Jett’s reimagination of “Jeepster,” it will also include Nick Cave’s version of “Cosmic Dancer,” along with 24 more covers paying tribute to Marc Bolan, T. Rex and Wilner.

“Hal had a unique vision of Marc Bolan’s music, and working on AngelHeaded Hipster brought him great joy. Speaking for those closest to him, we will forever be heartbroken at the untimely loss of our beloved friend and irreplaceable creative engine,” Rachel Fox, supervising producer of AngelHeaded Hipster and longtime Willner collaborator, said in a statement. “Hal, who referred to AngelHeaded Hipster as his White Album, was eager for everyone to hear these beautiful songs and to start thinking about Bolan and T. Rex again. This album is a testament to Hal’s spirit.”

Watch Joan Jett’s cover of T. Rex’s “Jeepster” and see the LP tracklist below.

AngelHeaded Hipster: The Songs Of Marc Bolan and T. Rex tracklist:

Disc 1

1. “Children Of The Revolution” – Kesha

2. “Cosmic Dancer” – Nick Cave

3. “Jeepster” – Joan Jett

4. “Scenescof” – Devendra Banhart

5. “Life’s A Gas” – Lucinda Williams

6. “Solid Gold, Easy Action” – Peaches

7. “Dawn Storm” – BØRNS

8. “Hippy Gumbo” – Beth Orton

9. “I Love To Boogie” – King Khan

10. “Beltane Walk” – Gaby Moreno

11. “Bang A Gong (Get It On)” – U2 feat. Elton John

12. “Diamond Meadows” – John Cameron Mitchell

13. “Ballrooms Of Mars” – Emily Haines

Disc 2

1. “Main Man” – Father John Misty

2. “Rock On” – Perry Farrell

3. “The Street and Babe Shadow” – Elysian Fields

4. “The Leopards” – Gavin Friday

5. “Metal Guru” – Nena

6. “Teenage Dream” – Marc Almond

7. “Organ Blues” – Helga Davis

8. “Planet Queen” – Todd Rundgren

9. “Great Horse” – Jessie Harris

10. “Mambo Sun” – Sean Lennon and Charlotte Kemp Muhl

11. “Pilgrim’s Tale” – Victoria Williams with Julian Lennon

12. “Bang A Gong (Get It On) Reprise” – David Johansen

13. “She Was Born To Be My Unicorn / Ride A White Swan” – Maria McKee & Gavin Friday

You can pre-order AngelHeaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan and T.Rex here.