Jeff Tweedy and Family Cover Neil Young, My Bloody Valentine

In his latest quarantine-inspired Instagram episode of “The Tweedy Show,” Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy enlisted his wife Susie and sons Spencer and Sammy for a family affair of covers.

Throughout the sessions, Jeff covered Neil Young’s “Try,” Sammy covered Arthur Russell’s “Close My Eyes” and Link Wray’s “La De Da,” and the family dished out a rendition of My Bloody Valentine’s “When You Sleep.”

The Tweedy fam has linked up for performances during the duration of quarantine, notably a bathroom-bred Jimmy Kimmel Live! performance of “Evergreen.” Tweedy also made the rounds on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert recently.

Revisit out 2019 interview with Tweedy and check out the latest performance below: