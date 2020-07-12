Jarvis Cocker Says Fame Is Kind of Like Pornography

Jarvis Cocker gave quite the graphic analogy in a new interview. During a chat with The Sunday Times, the Pulp frontman compared fame to pornography. And honestly, it makes perfect sense.

“It was a very strange time for me because I’d achieved my lifetime’s ambition and then found that it didn’t satisfy me,” he said when reflecting on the celebrity that followed Pulp’s 1995 hit “Common People.”

He continued by saying fame “reminded me of pornography. Of how pornography takes an amazing thing – love between two people expressed physically – and kind of grosses it out.”

The time was a confusing one for Cocker, who recalled thinking “What am I gonna believe in now?”

He clearly figured it out though, because 25 years later and the 56-year-old is still making music. On Saturday, Cocker shared “Save The Whale,” the latest offering off his upcoming solo album (under the moniker JARV IS), Beyond the Pale. The album was slated to arrive in May but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It’s now scheduled to come out on July 17 via Rough Trade. Aside from the latest single, Cocker has also shared “Must I Evolve?” and “House Music All Night Long” from the project.