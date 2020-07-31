Michigan native Iggy Pop recruits soccer fans to support Detroit City FC in a new ad promoting the team’s crowdfunding equity campaign.

“You’ve been saying ‘we’ for years,” the Stooges singer intones in the clip. “‘We are the pride of this city.’ ‘We don’t march to anyone’s drum but our own.’ ‘We are City ’til we die.’ Now it’s time to own up. Be an owner of Detroit City FC.”

Detroit City launched the campaign on Thursday as a fundraising measure to help renovate their stadium, expand their staff, and create a reserve fund during the financial challenges imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The club’s co-owner and CEO, Sean Mann, told The Athletic that they aim to sell up to 10 percent of the team in $125 shares or units, eyeing an overall goal of $1.2 million.

Toby Barlow, co-founder of Detroit ad agency Lafayette American, said they approached Pop through the singer’s manager “about being an investor and the voice of the campaign.” (The Athletic reports that the rock legend invested $1,000 in the team.)

“It’s the perfect marriage,” Barlow said of the collaboration. “The fierce independent spirit of the team, its DIY culture, its positive, inclusive, incredibly loud spirit, all that aligns with everything Iggy has stood for ever since he first exploded out of that trailer park in Ypsilanti.”

The campaign, as of this writing, has raised $425,5000.

Pop, who recently issued a box set documenting his collaborations with David Bowie, helped out with a much different cause last month: urging Florida Senators to sponsor The Big Cat Public Safety Act.