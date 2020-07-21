HONNE’s ‘Quarantine’ Playlist

With everyone sequestered and self-quarantining due to the coronavirus, we’ve asked our favorite artists to come up with playlists that keep you entertained. Here is English electronic music duo HONNE:

Quarantine hasn’t been the easiest but these tunes helped lighten the mood for us. Hope they do for you too xx

Talking Heads – “Once in a Lifetime”

I have been reading David Byrne’s book How Music Works during lockdown. It’s a really inspiring and insightful read about the music industry and I kind of found it strangely comforting to read some personal stories about David’s and Talking Head’s career in music.

Whitney – “Golden Days”

I wish I’d written this song. I also wish I could watch them play it live or even better, join the guys on stage and do BV’s in that end section. If you’re seeing this Whitney, please tell your security guard to let us on stage.

The Beatles – “Tomorrow Never Knows”

One of my favorite Beatles tracks of all time. Still feels so current and the perfect mentality to have during this period of time.

Mura Masa/Clairo – “I Don’t Think I Can Do This Again”

The title kind of summarises lockdown doesn’t it? We actually bumped into Mura Masa at an airport somewhere just before this came out and he told us about how his new record was full of electric guitar. We kind of did the same but with acoustic guitar on our new mixtape.

Velvet Underground – “Sunday Morning”

This song really helped me chill out during the pandemic. I can almost feel my whole being turn horizontal whilst listening to it.

Aphex Twin – “Avril 14th”

Still love the fact that a song like this exists in Aphex Twin’s repertoire. It was recorded using a Disklavier piano (you know those mechanical piano’s that move the keys on its own). The song was programmed by midi and then played through the piano – that’s why if you listen closely you can hear the mechanical noise of the piano.

Beabadoobee – “Disappear”

I first listened to Bea whilst I was on a jog in Chicago. We were visiting the city for Lollapalooza and I think I felt a bit homesick at the time. This song made me just want to run forever.

Phoebe Bridgers – “Punisher”

Her voice, the production – simply beautiful. Nothing more to say. Just love.

HAIM – “Summer Girl”

I’m a big fan of Lou Reed so naturally I was going to like this song too. I thought about doing the same with a song recently but HAIM beat me to it. They did an amazing job with this.

Rex Orange County – “Always”

One of our favorite artists to have come out in the past couple of years. Lyrically on point, musically on point. I look up to him for really just being himself.