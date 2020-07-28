New Music \
Hear Poppy’s Apocalyptic New Song ‘Khaos x4′
Single is one of four unreleased tracks from upcoming 'I Disagree' deluxe set
Join Poppy and dance through the apocalypse.
On her reliably genre-repellent new single, “Khaos x4,” the vocalist moves from cutesy whisper to frightening scream over a shifting backdrop of glitchy electronics, wailing metal guitars, and power-pop flourishes. “Everyone around you is a casualty,” she sings. “I’m happy that the world is gonna end.” Listen below.
“Khaos x4″ is one of four bonus tracks on I Disagree (more), an upcoming expanded edition of her latest LP, I Disagree. The album, out Aug. 14 via Sumerian Records, also features the previously unreleased cuts “If It Bleeds,” “Bleep Bloop,” and “Don’t Ask.”
Poppy was set to support Deftones on a summer North American tour, which, like the majority of live music, has been altered due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 26-date trek is now set to begin in August 2021.
The singer recently spoke to SPIN about her evolution into a more metallic sound, the preoccupation with death on I Disagree, and a variety of other topics. Notably, she detailed the creation of her similarly puzzle-like tune “Concrete,” which made our list of the year’s 50 best songs so far.
“[It’s] like scrolling through Instagram,” she said. “That was one of the things we said in the studio too; you can’t keep people’s attention very long so give them 20 different songs in one and they don’t know what’s happening next.”