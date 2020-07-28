Hear Poppy’s Apocalyptic New Song ‘Khaos x4′

Join Poppy and dance through the apocalypse.

On her reliably genre-repellent new single, “Khaos x4,” the vocalist moves from cutesy whisper to frightening scream over a shifting backdrop of glitchy electronics, wailing metal guitars, and power-pop flourishes. “Everyone around you is a casualty,” she sings. “I’m happy that the world is gonna end.” Listen below.

“Khaos x4″ is one of four bonus tracks on I Disagree (more), an upcoming expanded edition of her latest LP, I Disagree. The album, out Aug. 14 via Sumerian Records, also features the previously unreleased cuts “If It Bleeds,” “Bleep Bloop,” and “Don’t Ask.”

Poppy was set to support Deftones on a summer North American tour, which, like the majority of live music, has been altered due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 26-date trek is now set to begin in August 2021.

The singer recently spoke to SPIN about her evolution into a more metallic sound, the preoccupation with death on I Disagree, and a variety of other topics. Notably, she detailed the creation of her similarly puzzle-like tune “Concrete,” which made our list of the year’s 50 best songs so far.

“[It’s] like scrolling through Instagram,” she said. “That was one of the things we said in the studio too; you can’t keep people’s attention very long so give them 20 different songs in one and they don’t know what’s happening next.”