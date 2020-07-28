Guns N’ Roses Announce Rescheduled 2021 North American Tour Dates

After kiboshing their 2020 tour following a March festival date in Mexico City due to COVID-19, Guns N’ Roses have revealed when they’ll be hitting the road again in 2021.

Beginning with a date at Summerfest in Milwaukee on July 10, their jaunt will see them play in stadiums across the country — just like they were supposed to do this year. The tour will conclude at Los Angeles’ Banc of California Stadium (which houses LAFC)

The band did caution in a release that a few of the dates will be canceled due to routing and venue availability. Of course, this is assuming everything with the pandemic has been sorted by then.

Tour dates rescheduled 👇 pic.twitter.com/IzJpCUBURF — Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses) July 29, 2020

Even during the downtime, the band has apparently stayed busy. Slash said in a recent interview that the band has been working on new music in quarantine. They also have streamed a couple of shows from the Not in This Lifetime tour on YouTube, mocked Trump in a new t-shirt, and are releasing a new children’s book this September.

While we wait for new tunes, and the return of live music, relive the band’s Use Your Illusion tour in our Quarantine Classic Concerts series.