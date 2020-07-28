News \
Guns N’ Roses Announce Rescheduled 2021 North American Tour Dates
It begins in July (as of now)
After kiboshing their 2020 tour following a March festival date in Mexico City due to COVID-19, Guns N’ Roses have revealed when they’ll be hitting the road again in 2021.
Beginning with a date at Summerfest in Milwaukee on July 10, their jaunt will see them play in stadiums across the country — just like they were supposed to do this year. The tour will conclude at Los Angeles’ Banc of California Stadium (which houses LAFC)
The band did caution in a release that a few of the dates will be canceled due to routing and venue availability. Of course, this is assuming everything with the pandemic has been sorted by then.
Even during the downtime, the band has apparently stayed busy. Slash said in a recent interview that the band has been working on new music in quarantine. They also have streamed a couple of shows from the Not in This Lifetime tour on YouTube, mocked Trump in a new t-shirt, and are releasing a new children’s book this September.
While we wait for new tunes, and the return of live music, relive the band’s Use Your Illusion tour in our Quarantine Classic Concerts series.