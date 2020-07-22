With everyone sequestered and self-quarantining due to the coronavirus, we’ve asked our favorite artists to come up with playlists that keep you entertained. Here is Italian electronic production duo Giolì & Assia:

Although we mainly produce music influenced by underground techno, house, pop, and indie music, this is a playlist spanning different genres of feel-good songs that help us feel positive whenever we’re feeling down. We hope you put this on, turn it up, and let the good vibes flow!

Babi – “NASA”

Pure poetry in music, love the emotions and the intimate whispering voice, one of the best song we’ve heard in months.

Billie Eilish – “Everything I Wanted”

Love every single song from Billie, but this is one of the most beautiful and delicate from her! Totally in love!

Harry Styles – “Watermelon Sugar”

Fresh and charming, just like Mr. Styles.

Giolì & Assia – “For You”

This is our first single off our upcoming EP with Ultra Records. We’re excited to showcase our new music!

“Ivan$ito – Ahorita”

We’re new fans of Ivan$ito, just discovered him in a playlist. He is super catchy and melodic and cool at the same time.

Rosalia and Travis Scott – “TKN”

Always bringing the best caption! Always so fashion and great music videos.

M.I.A – “Y.A.L.A.”

Love M.I.A. and all her musical influences. Her music is a trip, this is one of our favorites, love every single instrument on this song!

Stromae – “Bâtard”

This song never gets old, always energic, always powerful. Stromae’s ability to put words and messages in music is so magical on every song!

Ex:Re – “Romance”

A sweet lullaby to dance with your love!

Girl in Red – “I Wanna Be Your Girlfriend”

This song must be on your summer playlist! Fresh, romantic and funny!

“Rosalia- Dolerme”

Would put every song from Rosalia on the playlist, she has one for every mood! We love her.

The Raveonettes – “Lust”

Discovered this song from a soundtrack, it’s super cool and love the guitar riff!

Shaed and Zayn – “Trampoline”

A touch of peace and calm, with beautiful metaphorical lyrics, love Zayn.

Djeff – “Ocean”

One of our favorite Afro-house DJs and producers. Amazing melodies and beat!

Lorde – “Green Light”

Dark and beautiful, with cool productions and voice is magic!

Major Lazer – “Get Free”

A trip of freedom in a jungle of electronic sounds!