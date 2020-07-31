Watch Flying Lotus’ Psychedelic ‘Remind U’ Video

Flying Lotus’ new video for “Remind U” is as psychedelic as the song itself.

The clip, directed by Winston Hacking, builds on the surreal visual style of his 2017 “Post Requisite” visual. The collage-style piece simply pans left to right, revealing a landscape of wild images, including a fish spaceship, alien-like creatures, vintage cheerleaders, lightbulbs, people dancing, gymnasts, graffiti artists, and skateboarding kids. Watch below.

In a statement, Hacking says the video “recreates the perspective of a curious child,” creating a universe that’s “ugly and chaotic but, simultaneously, beautiful and hopeful.”

In 2019, Flying Lotus released his sixth studio album, Flamagra, which features guest spots from David Lynch, Little Dragon, George Clinton, Shabazz Palaces, Thundercat, Toro y Moi, Anderson .Paak, and Solange. He revisited that project in May with a new edition featuring instrumental versions of the songs.

The producer recently launched the #BlackBalloonsChallenge, inviting fans to remix his song “Black Balloons Reprise” (featuring Denzel Curry) by accessing the stems from his Soundcloud page.