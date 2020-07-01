Evanescence released “Wasted on You” back in April, which comes from their first album in nine years. Now, the group shared another hard rocker in “The Game Is Over.”

On the song, Amy Lee and company tackle inauthenticity and the pressures of maintaining a facade in modern society.

Here’s what Lee had to say about the song:

This song is about being sick of the facade. The disguises we wear for others to make them feel comfortable, the inside feelings being so different than what we show on the outside to fit within the boundaries of what’s socially acceptable, or what’s not going to make you unpleasant or too ‘weird’ to be around. “The Game is Over” is a promise to myself and out loud that I’m going to be more of my real, inner self on the outside–not lock her up because she can’t be contained anymore. It’s also a prayer to become better, to not feel so messed up, locked up, and hurt inside.

Songs from The Bitter Truth, Evanescence’s new album, will be released incrementally throughout the rest of 2020. The self-shot video for the song will be released this Friday. They recently shared a cover of Bananarama’s “Cruel Summer.”

Listen to the song below.