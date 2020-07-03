Evanescence Share Kaleidoscopic Video for ‘The Game Is Over’

A few days after sharing the audio, Evanescence has released the video for “The Game Is Over,” the second single to arrive from The Bitter Truth, which is the group’s first studio album of originals in nine years.

The video, which was shot by the band on their respective iPhones and directed by P.R. Brown, is a stark look at the chaos that the past few months have wrought on folks’ mental health (which is a theme that the song tackles).

Here’s what Lee had to say about the song:

This song is about being sick of the facade. The disguises we wear for others to make them feel comfortable, the inside feelings being so different than what we show on the outside to fit within the boundaries of what’s socially acceptable, or what’s not going to make you unpleasant or too ‘weird’ to be around. “The Game is Over” is a promise to myself and out loud that I’m going to be more of my real, inner self on the outside–not lock her up because she can’t be contained anymore. It’s also a prayer to become better, to not feel so messed up, locked up, and hurt inside.

Evanescence recently shared a cover of Bananarama’s “Cruel Summer” and the album’s first single, “Wasted on You.”

Watch the video below.