Doja Cat Got COVID-19 After Calling Those Scared Of It ‘Pussy’

Karma’s a bitch, just ask Doja Cat.

During an interview with Capital Xtra, the controversial rapper revealed that she contracted COVID-19.

“I got COVID,” she confessed. “Honestly, I don’t know how this happens, but I guess I ordered something off of Postmates, and … I don’t know how I got it, but I got it … I’m OK now, it was a four-day symptom freakout, but I’m fine now.”

The diagnosis comes after Doja mocked the virus’ severity in an Instagram live video, calling it nothing more than “a flu” and anyone scared of it “pussy.”

“Bitch, I’m not scared of a coronavirus or the motherfuckng beer version of that shit,” the 24-year-old declared at the time. “I’m gonna get corona and then I’m gonna get a Corona, cos I don’t give a fuck about corona, bitch. It’s a flu!”

“I’m not scared. Y’all are pussy, period,” she continued. “You just take some Mucinex and drink water and tea and sleep — that’s all you gotta do. Y’all are so scared of some damn corona. Y’all are so scared of corona that I need a Corona.”

Thankfully Doja did not suffer the same fate as some who have contracted the coronavirus. At time of writing, 645,000 people have died from COVID-19 wordwide.

See her interview and Instagram live video below.