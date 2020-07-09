Dave Grohl, Jack Black, and More Honor the Late Ronnie James Dio in Video

The late, great Ronnie James Dio would have turned 78 today (July 9). Though he wasn’t around to celebrate, his longtime pals did instead.

In a video that was released by the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund, a number of Dio’s peers and friends honored the late-singer in footage that was compiled from over the years.

Dave Grohl remembered the singer as “one of the greatest singers of all time,” and cited seeing him perform on TV when he was “13 or 14 years old” as one of the reasons why he wanted to become a musician. “He would give all of his time, energy and love and attention to do good things,” he said.

Jack Black agreed, saying that Dio was one of the greatest heavy metal singers of all time and that he “such a sweet, genuine dude.”

Black Sabbath’s Geezer Butler and Judas Priest singer Rob Halford had special messages in memory of Dio. Other musicians included in the compilation footage are Ahmet Zappa, Joey Vera, Rudy Sarzo, Glenn Hughes, Eddie Trunk, among many more.

Dio died on May 16, 2010.

Check it out below.