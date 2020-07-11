Coldplay Shares Never Before Seen First Take Of ‘Yellow’ Video

We’re familiar with Coldplay’s iconic “Yellow” music video: Chris Martin walking along an abandoned beach in full rain gear, soaked to the core as the wind whips his face. But apparently that was not the original plan.

On Saturday, the band shared never before seen footage from the shoot on TikTok, in which Martin is dry, barefoot, and donning a red long sleeved shirt sans rain jacket. The short clip is scattered with fun facts about the making of the video.

“Take 1 of the Yellow video (we’ve never shown this before),” the first message reads. “There were loads of extras in this version”

“But it rained all day so we sent them home at 4pm,” it continues. “Chris grabbed the cameraman and said ‘let’s just walk down the beach’”

“Worked out well in the end!”



The unearthed clip is part of Coldplay’s celebration of Parachutes, which turned 20 on July 10. The band also shared a 4k quality version of the “Yellow” video in honor of the milestone.

“Happy 20th birthday to Parachutes, the album which set us off on this amazing adventure,” they wrote on Instagram. “Thanks to all of you who have joined along the way. We’ve fully restored the Yellow video to 4K quality (full video on our YouTube now). Feels like yesterday, in another lifetime.”